News

Mevotech Announces Major Design Enhancement

 

on

Mevotech, a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, has announced the release of a major design enhancement for popular GM front lower control arms.

Engineered for increased durability

Mevotech’s engineered solution is designed to improve upon the OE stamped steel clamshell design by replacing it with a solid forging, maximizing ball joint retention strength and overall assembly stiffness. The ball joint is upgraded to include tough, greaseable sintered metal bearings, which optimize part life and performance under varying service conditions. Reinforced ball joint forging technology is available on the CMS501254 and CMS501255, covering the 2016-2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Chevrolet Volt platforms.

In the coming months, Mevotech anticipates releasing front lower control arms that feature reinforced ball joint forging technology for the following popular GM applications:

  • 2018+ Buick Enclave
  • 2019-2017 Cadillac XT5
  • 2018+ Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse
  • 2019-2017 GMC Acadia
  • 2018+ GMC Terrain

To learn more about Mevotech, watch an overview video here. Sign up to receive Mevotech monthly updates, including new product releases, webinars, videos and animations, tech tips and more here.

