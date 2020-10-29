Mevotech Offers New Jeep Cherokee Front Lower Ball Joint

Mevotech , a leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, announced recently the release of MS25560, a new front lower ball joint for the 2014-’18 Jeep Cherokee (KL).

The KL platform uses aluminum front steering knuckles with pressed-in lower ball joints. Due to design and space restrictions, when ball joint replacement is attempted, it often results in damage to the knuckle and/or the new replacement part. So the conventional OE repair procedure involves replacing the entire knuckle with a pre-installed ball joint as an assembly–a costly repair.

According to the company, Mevotech has included a unique and exclusive installation tool with the MS25560. This tool has been specially designed to address the challenges when pressing-in the new ball joint. Aside from allowing the new ball joint to be pressed in accurately and simply, it provides an alternative to the conventional repair method of replacing the entire knuckle.

Additionally, Mevotech’s innovative design features greasable sintered metal bearings, bigger ball studs and thicker forged housings for durability and a longer service life, added the company.