Tools & Products

Mevotech Releases TTX Stabilizer Bar Link

Mevotech now offers complete front end coverage for both the 12th and 13th generation (2020-2009) Ford F-150.
Mevotech, a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, announced recently the release of a new TTX stabilizer bar link, TXMS40836.

Click Here to Read More
Complete Front-End Coverage for 2020-2009 Ford F-150

With the release of TXMS40836, Mevotech now offers complete front end coverage for both the 12th and 13th generation (2020-2009) Ford F-150 within the TTX –Terrain Tough Extreme line.

For steering and suspension repairs, professional technicians can  now choose from the full TTX line for the more than 9,000,000+ popular Ford and Lincoln trucks and SUVs in Canada and the United States. From upper and lower control arms to ball joints to outer tie rods and stabilizer bar links, TTX components are engineered in-house to be the strongest, most durable parts leading the market, said the company.

Mevotech TTX Durability

Mevotech TTX parts feature patented technologies and application-specific upgrades for durable parts that last longer:

  • Patented (US #9296271, #10605309 & #1052789) stepped, snap-in, directional sintered metal bearings.
  • Patented (US #9771971)locking boot design.
  • Improved and reinforced forgings and cross-sections to reduce flex and loading on critical component areas.

To learn more about Mevotech, watch its overview video here. Sign up to receive Mevotech monthly updates, including new product releases, webinars, videos & animations, tech tips and more here.

In this article:
