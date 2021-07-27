Mevotech’s Engineered TTX Brand Expands

Mevotech , a North American market leader in the engineering, design and manufacture of driveline, steering and suspension aftermarket parts, announced today the expansion of their TTX product line to include wheel hub assemblies.

Click Here to Read More

“The program extension focuses on providing the aftermarket with wheel hub assemblies which feature improved part service life and durability for working and fleet applications, where maximum up time is critical. “ said Richard Strothers, Vice President Engineering & Research.

When combined with the TTX chassis and control arm program, the Professional Technician can now choose engineered steering, suspension, and wheel end replacement components for a complete repair solution.

For more information, visit www.mevotech.com.