Michael Cole Named Winner of TechForce 'Techs Rock Awards'

Michael Cole, winner of the Pay it Forward category for the national Techs Rock Awards from TechForce Foundation, has been named the Grand Prize Winner of the 2018 Techs Rock Awards.

As the grand prize winner Michael has won a trip to Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of January to be recognized at TechForce’s annual summit, as well as passes to the 2019 Auto Week events. Additionally, each of the 5 finalists will receive a $1,000 TechForce tool voucher from Snap-on.

Michael Cole is a technician at Kunes County Ford in Delavan, Wisconsin, and spends much of his time to help future techs by volunteering his time with a local tech college and Boy Scouts.

 

