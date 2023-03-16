 Global EV & Battery Logistics: Keys to Supply Chain Success

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Michelin Survey Reveals Remaining EV Hesitancy

Fathi Tlatli, president – Global Sector Automotive, DHL, answers critical questions on the subject.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Tire Review, by Christian Hinton

Related Articles

As the EV revolution accelerates through the US, a recent survey from Michelin shows concerns over the unknown remain an obstacle for many Americans, even EV owners.

According to the Global EV Outlook 2022 report, sales of electric vehicles could represent 50% of the market by 2030. However, Michelin found that affordability (59%), range anxiety (43%), and a home charging setup (37%) remain top areas of concern for traditional vehicle owners. Still, two-thirds of EV owners agree (67%) driving performance is better with EVs over traditional vehicles, and 82% are likely to consider buying another EV as their next vehicle.

While EVs may feel new and unknown for consumers, Michelin says it has been anticipating and preparing for the EV transformation for more than 40 years. To accelerate the transition, consumers will have to reset their view of tires. No longer just one of many vehicle features; they are now the most important range-extending feature of an EV. Michelin says it sees an opportunity to help consumers on this journey. Confidence in tire performance, including the ability to drive in all types of weather with an EV, is a top priority among U.S. drivers (35%). Yet most are unsure of what tire an EV needs (83%).

“For 130 years, Michelin has been obsessed with mobility that maximizes the customer experience,” said Alexis Garcin, president and CEO of Michelin North America, Inc. “We are passionate about innovation, and that has positioned us to accelerate the EV transformation. Our research and development teams continue to launch new technologies that improve rolling resistance, maximizing performance and minimizing the environmental impact of mobility.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Noise Reduction is More Important for Tires Today

Tire engineers use a bevy of tests to strive for lower decibels and create a tire that minimizes any noise distractions.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

From Tire Review Magazine, written by contributor Jim Davis

When it comes to rubber’s interaction with the road, some people simply want to make a lot of noise about quiet tires. Are tires contributing too much interior and pass-by noise? Have tires become the big target because electric vehicles are making other auto noises go away? How much difference in decibel-level noise is there between a variety of products and manufacturers? Beyond Europe, is the question of quiet tires an issue for consumers?

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Tesla Diagnostics

Sooner or later, someone might ask if you can work on a Tesla.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Wheel Bearing Replacement

The process of replacing the hub unit on a Tesla is the same as many cars and light trucks.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Model S Suspension

For any electric vehicle, the alignment not only protects the tires it helps to increase the range.

By Andrew Markel
Understanding EV Wheel Hub Bearings

There are a lot of myths surrounding HVs, PHVs and EVs in our industry.

By Brian Sexton

Other Posts

Tesla Air Ride Service

Tesla’s air suspension is “smart” because it uses GPS information and vehicle speed to adjust suspension ride height.

By Andrew Markel
EV Brake Jobs

With these vehicles, the major aggravation for shops is brake noise and uneven brake pad wear.

By Andrew Markel
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

When replacing the tires on the Tesla, you will have to service the TPMS sensors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Wheel Bearing Replacement

Are you prepared for the service and repair opportunities EVs provide?

By Brian Sexton