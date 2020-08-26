Mickey Thompson Tires Joins The Great American Crawl

Mickey Thompson Tires & Wheels has joined Rockstar Performance Garage to bring the Great American Crawl (GAC) series to trails all across the country.

The GAC is a series of trail rides featuring highly popular off-road destinations across the country. From mile to wild, every off-roader can find a bucket-list worthy trail on the GAC.

Cost to enter the parks can range, so participants are encouraged to join the GAC group for discounts from partner companies supporting the trail rides, meeting new friends that share the same hobbies and the safety of not wheeling alone.

Members’ rigs are everything from stock Jeeps, trucks and UTV’s to fully built off-road rigs and bouncers capable of climbing the rock ledges that adorn these parks and trails.

The GAC kicked off last weekend in Missouri at the Southern Missouri Off-Road Ranch (SMORR). Enthusiasts showing up over the two days of wheeling had traveled from across the country to wheel with popular influencers like @GRDLOC, @MISCHIEFMAKERJKU and @LITEBRITESTUDIOS.

“We are excited to get out and meet the enthusiasts on the trail,” Nic Ashby of Rockstar Performance Garage said. “It’s a great way to get out and have fun from the safety of your own vehicle and come hit a trail with us.”