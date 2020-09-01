Connect with us

News

Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website

 

on

Milestar has launched a new interactive brand website.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says the new website was designed to offer customers easy navigation, helpful application search tools and additional resources.

The new website includes improved functionality and access to performance attributes and additional product information, the company says. It also includes content product videos and social content.

The interactive website features include scrolling, visual animations. Milestar says the tire specifications include clean, simple charts that can expand to provide even more granular measurements and additional information. The website conforms to several different screen resolutions and devices.

The new site can be found at www.milestartires.com.


From TIRE REVIEW.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website

on

Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

on

TechForce Report Reveals Demand For Technicians

on

DRIVE Spotlights B&B Foreign Car Repair
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper Award $25,000 In Scholarships

News: TechForce Report Reveals Demand For Technicians

News: DRIVE Spotlights B&B Foreign Car Repair

News: Milestar Debuts New Interactive Website

News: UAF Sets New Scholarship Record
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect