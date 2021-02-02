Video
Tools & Products

Milwaukee 6 Point Sockets Deliver Long-Lasting Markings

The sockets are engineered for use with impact wrenches, drivers and ratchets.
on

Milwaukee Tool introduces its SHOCKWAVE IMPACT DUTY 6 Point Socket Lineup, available in 1/4-, 3/8-, 1/2-, 3/4- and 1-in. drives. Engineered for use with impact wrenches, drivers and ratchets, this new line of sockets features the boldest, longest-lasting markings and extreme impact durability to withstand high torque applications, the company said.  

Click Here to Read More
The SHOCKWAVE IMPACT DUTY Sockets provide maximum wear resistance with stamped and ink-filled size markings, making it easier for users to select the right socket for their application throughout the entire life of the socket. Constructed with high-strength forged steel, these sockets deliver optimized performance in heavy-duty applications, and a non-slip hex geometry prevents socket and fastener rounding. For easy socket attachment and removal, the sockets are complete with a dual-hole design and ring groove. 

Completing the SHOCKWAVE IMPACT DUTY offering, Milwaukee offers impact socket accessories including socket extensions, universal joints, adapters and reducers. The impact socket extensions allow access in hard-to-reach places, while universal joints feature a 15- or 25-degree swivel to provide users with better access. For maximum versatility, impact socket adapters and reducers allow users to convert their tool for usage with different drive size sockets.  

The SHOCKWAVE IMPACT DUTY accessories are available in 1/4-, 3/8-, 1/2-, 3/4- and 1-in. drive sizes. Retaining Rings feature a one-piece design and are made of a flexible rubber material for hassle-free installation on the sockets.   

To accommodate a user’s socket storage needs, Milwaukee Socket Rails utilize removeable end caps with interchangeable socket rail clips compatible with all 1/4-, 3/8- and 1/2-in. drive chrome and impact sockets.  

All new SHOCKWAVE IMPACT DUTY Sockets and socket accessories meet ASME industry standards* to ensure proper fit to the fastener and both the impact sockets and impact socket extensions are backed by Milwaukee’s Lifetime Guarantee**.  

Milwaukee Tool is committed to providing users with accessory solutions that save time and increase productivity on the jobsite. Through their investment in enhancing socket design and overall functionality, the company continues to lead and drive innovation in the fastening category by delivering the longest-lasting and most versatile accessories available. 

*In compliance with both ASME B107.110-2012 and ASME B107.110-2019 standards. 

**Milwaukee SHOCKWAVE IMPACT DUTY Sockets are covered by the company’s Lifetime Guarantee. Visit https://www.milwaukeetool.com/Support/Registration-and-Warranty for more information. 

