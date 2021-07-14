 Milwaukee Adds Pen Light to Offerings -
Milwaukee Adds Pen Light to Offerings

Flush Heater Cores with Lisle Backflush Tool

Power Probe Introduces Multi-Use Circuit Tester

Universal Valve Adjustment Tool from Schley
Tools & Products

Milwaukee Adds Pen Light to Offerings

These new rechargeable personal lights leverage a built-in-battery and USB charging to deliver high performance.
on

Milwaukee Tool continues to expand their rapidly growing Personal Lighting offering with the introduction of a new category of sub-compact rechargeable lights. Separate from Milwaukee’s REDLITHIUM USB powered personal lights, these new rechargeable personal lights leverage a built-in-battery and USB charging to deliver high performance output and rechargeable capabilities in their most compact form. The three new solutions include a Rechargeable 250L Penlight w/Laser, Rechargeable 500L Everyday Carry Flashlight w/Magnet, and Rechargeable Headlamp and Magnetic Task Light. In applications where size is critical, these new solutions provide users with the best combination of portability and LED technology. 

Rechargeable 250L Penlight w/ Laser

Providing 250 lumens of TRUEVIEW™** High Definition Output, the Rechargeable 250L Penlight with Laser features a laser pointer to ensure faster inspections and accurate communication on the jobsite. Built with two modes, users get the optimal light and run-time for up to 8 hours. A protective rubber bite zone makes it easy for users to direct light while performing two-handed tasks. The Penlight also comes with USB charging, an on-board battery indicator, and a removable metal clip for secure attachment to shirts or pant pocket. Built to withstand the toughest jobsite conditions, it is IP54 rated for protection from water and dust and is rated for drops up to 2M.  

Rechargeable 500L Everyday Carry Flashlight w/ Magnet

Delivering 500 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output, the Rechargeable 500L Everyday Carry Flashlight w/ Magnet provides the ability for users to use in hand or work hands-free. The magnetic base allows users to quickly switch from handheld use to hands-free, while a reversible clip makes it easy to attach to the brim of a hat or pocket. The Flashlight has three output modes, including high, medium, and a low mode, and comes with USB charging and an on-board battery indicator. Additionally, it’s designed with Bulls-Eye Beam Pattern to provide optimized distance and up-close illumination. Built to withstand the toughest jobsite conditions, it is IP67 rated for protection from water and dust and is rated for drops up to 4M. 

Rechargeable Headlamp and Magnetic Task Light 

Providing 450 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output with spot and flood beam options, the Rechargeable Headlamp and Magnetic Task Light is designed for use on bare heads and hard hats and can also be detached for use as a magnetic task light. The 5-Position adjustable light head provides quick and easy detachment from the head strap for convenient metal mounting on users desired location. The headlamp also comes with USB charging, an on-board battery indicator, and multiple output modes to optimize brightness and run-time in extremely tight spaces. Constructed to withstand the toughest jobsite conditions, the headlamp is IP54 rated for weather and dust resistance and can withstand impacts up to 2M. 

All Milwaukee Rechargeable lights are covered by a two-year warranty.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

