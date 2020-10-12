Milwaukee Announces New Impact Resistant Gloves

Milwaukee Tool announced the introduction of new Impact Resistant Gloves, all of which are equipped with back-of-finger reinforcement and back-of-hand protection and are ANSI/ISEA 138 impact-rated.

“In March of 2019, the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) set a new ANSI/ISEA 138 standard,” said Zach Richman, senior product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “Back-of-hand injuries are some of the most common hand injuries on the jobsite, so this standard was created to establish new performance requirements for hand protection that is designed to protect the knuckles and fingers from injury. As jobsite safety is emphasized across the nation, it is crucial for users to have hand protection that is equipped with back-of-hand protection when working with heavy materials and equipment. However, higher performance ratings often lower glove dexterity, so understanding the application is critical when choosing a glove. To align with this initiative, all of our new gloves are equipped with enhanced TPR for protection to meet the ANSI/ISEA impact rating of 2 while still maintaining dexterity and mobility.”

Impact Demolition Gloves

A step up from Milwaukee’s current Demolition Gloves, the new Impact Demolition Gloves are built with an ARMORTEX-reinforced padded palm for reinforced durability and longer life on the jobsite. Like Milwaukee Tool’s existing demolition gloves, they incorporate a breathable, lightweight back and a hook and loop closure.

Impact Cut Level Goatskin Gloves

For users who prefer a leather option, the Impact Cut Level Goatskin Gloves feature ANSI cut level 3 or ANSI cut level 5 ratings to help prevent injuries from sharp or abrasive materials. Made of soft top grain goatskin leather, these gloves have a reinforced palm for longer life, a keystone thumb for increased mobility and a gunn cut for added comfort.