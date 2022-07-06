Milwaukee Debuts Lockbolt Tool

Milwaukee continues to bring cordless innovation to the transportation maintenance market with solutions that increase user productivity, safety and provide pneumatic-like performance. The M18 FUEL ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY delivers the fastest cordless lockbolt installations with unmatched performance, eliminating the need for compressors and hoses.

The M18 FUEL™ ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY™ is the fastest cordless lockbolt tool in the industry, delivering up to 50% faster installation than other solutions. With faster installation speeds, users are able to increase their productivity and complete more applications back-to-back. When equipped with a M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0 battery, users can install up to 1,200 1/4” aluminum Huck Magna-Grip lockbolts on a single charge.

The M18 FUEL ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY delivers unmatched performance and is a full replacement for current pneumatic solutions, eliminating compressors and hoses when installing lockbolts. This increases portability and maneuverability for the user and removes the risk of tripping hazards. Designed to withstand harsh shop or assembly plant environments, the tool features an all metal gearcase, impact strength plastics and a rubber overmold, while the optimized ergonomic design provides maximum comfort for all-day use.