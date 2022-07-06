 Milwaukee Debuts Lockbolt Tool
Tools & Products

Milwaukee Debuts Lockbolt Tool

Lockbolt provides unmatched performance, eliminating the need for compressors and hoses.

on

Milwaukee continues to bring cordless innovation to the transportation maintenance market with solutions that increase user productivity, safety and provide pneumatic-like performance. The M18 FUEL ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY delivers the fastest cordless lockbolt installations with unmatched performance, eliminating the need for compressors and hoses.  

The M18 FUEL™ ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY™ is the fastest cordless lockbolt tool in the industry, delivering up to 50% faster installation than other solutions. With faster installation speeds, users are able to increase their productivity and complete more applications back-to-back. When equipped with a M18 REDLITHIUM 5.0 battery, users can install up to 1,200 1/4” aluminum Huck Magna-Grip lockbolts on a single charge.  

The M18 FUEL ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY delivers unmatched performance and is a full replacement for current pneumatic solutions, eliminating compressors and hoses when installing lockbolts. This increases portability and maneuverability for the user and removes the risk of tripping hazards. Designed to withstand harsh shop or assembly plant environments, the tool features an all metal gearcase, impact strength plastics and a rubber overmold, while the optimized ergonomic design provides maximum comfort for all-day use. 

“Historically, technicians and installers would need two different tools to accommodate different fasteners, creating inefficiencies when completing multiple applications,” said Eric Rusch, director of product marketing for Milwaukee Tool. “To eliminate the need to switch tools between fasteners, the lockbolt tool can be paired with the appropriate adapter to install Magna-Grip, C6L, C120L, Bobtail and Hucktainer lockbolts.” In addition, the M18 FUEL 1/4” Lockbolt to Blind Rivet Tool Conversion Kit enables the lockbolt tool to be converted into a blind rivet installation tool. By utilizing the kit, the tool will be capable of installing 3/16”, 7/32”, 1/4” and 9/32” aluminum, steel and stainless-steel blind rivets. These features allow the M18 FUEL ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY to provide users with the ability to install the widest range of riveting fasteners on the market with one solution. 

As an added benefit, ONE-KEY provides the ability to track, manage and secure the lockbolt tool. 

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new M18 FUEL ¼” Lockbolt Tool w/ ONE-KEY is fully compatible with the entire M18™ line, now offering more than 250 power tool solutions. 

