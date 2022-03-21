Milwaukee Delivers 18V Air Speed With The M12 Mounting Fan

Milwaukee Tool provides 18V air performance with the M12 Mounting Fan, the highest performing 12V jobsite fan. This versatile, ergonomic personal air movement solution gives users the ability to work in a breathable, more comfortable environment. Delivering 18-volt air speed, the compact cooling solution can adapt to various situations with the durability to withstand jobsite conditions.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“Airflow is essential on the jobsite for cooling, circulation, and ventilation. When our users needed a fan fit for various work environments, we knew we had to deliver an innovative solution,” said Benjamin Cabot, Sr., Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool. “With the combination of air performance and multiple mounting solutions, the M12™ Mounting Fan delivers performance comparable to other 18V jobsite fans with more versatility.” Not only does the fan provide unmatched 12V air performance, but this fan also has multiple integrated mounting features such as magnets, a 2” spring-loaded clamp, keyholes, and pass-through holes. In addition to the versatile mounting options, the 360° head rotation allows for unlimited direction airflow with minimal noise and the durability to withstand jobsite conditions and daily use.

Advertisement

With the ability to adapt to various jobsite situations, the fan can also fit in tight space applications with its ergonomic design. This design allows the fan to be stored and maneuvered around the site with ease. With multiple carrying orientations for easy transport to the jobsite, the professional can benefit from this fan’s personal cooling capabilities, circulate air, or ventilate their immediate workspace. The new M12 Mounting Fan joins the M12 Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and power in the tightest spaces. Currently, the M12 System is made up of more than 100 solutions.

Advertisement