Milwaukee Delivers New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Tools & Products

Milwaukee Delivers New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

The hole saws are proudly made in the USA and feature the industry’s only Lifetime Tooth Break Warranty.
on

Milwaukee Tool is updating their lineup of cutting solutions with the second generation of HOLE-DOZER Bi-Metal Hole Saws. With a 3.5 TPI tooth design, the updated hole saws maintain durability and provide users with the long life use.

The hole saws feature an all-access slot design for easier plug removal and increased pilot visibility allows for accurate placement. The hole saws are proudly made in the USA and feature the industry’s only Lifetime Tooth Break Warranty.

For organization, the new Hole Saw Cases are available with interchangeable pegs for customization. The new cases are compatible with all Milwaukee Hole Saws and the small case easily fits into PACKOUT Storage Solutions.  

Milwaukee Tool is committed to providing users with accessory solutions for saving time and increasing productivity on the job site.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

