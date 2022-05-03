 Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools Line to Feature New Hooks, Picks -
Tools & Products

Milwaukee Expands Hand Tools Line to Feature New Hooks, Picks

Milwaukee’s Mechanic Hand Tools lineup now includes two sets of four or eight new hooks and picks.
on

Hook and pick sets are staples in every mechanics’ collection, and Milwaukee Tool is expanding its mechanic’s hand tools lineup to feature four new hose picks and two new sets.  These newly designed hose pick sets offer a puncture protection flat hose pick that eases user frustration and reduces the frequency of damaging hoses while loosening, pulling, and prying at them. 

These new hooks and picks feature an all-metal core for up to 50% more durability, a larger shank and a more durable tip designed to remove hoses. The comfort grip handles give users increased tool control and comfort while resisting harsh chemicals commonly found in garages that cause grips to deteriorate. Mechanics often move from mini to hose picks when they need specific shapes to pry under hoses and gain longer reach to access their work while providing durability and leverage. 

Each pick has a specific angle for different applications and comes in 90°, 45°, flat and hook hose pick types, all with reinforced metal tips that resist bending when loosening stubborn hoses. The innovative flat pick provides puncture protection and reduces damage to hoses. These chrome-plated tools provide superior rust protection and are backed by a lifetime guarantee. 

These sets are available in a durable, long-term storage tray for easy access and organization. They are available in a four piece hose pick set with the above pick types. The eight piece set includes the four hose picks and mini-picks that have knurling for increased tool control while doing precision work. 

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

