Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Lineup with Racking

Milwaukee expands their PACKOUT Modular Storage System with two new racking solutions – a 2-Shelf Racking Kit and a Racking Shelf. These additions bring versatility to the PACKOUT System, keeping users organized on the job-site, in transit and within their shops.

For versatile mounting options, the PACKOUT Racking Shelf attaches to E-Track, allowing shelf placement on any E-Track mountable surface. To keep contents secure during transport, the shelf features integrated tie down points and an anti-rattle screw. A 50-lb. weight capacity, metal reinforced frame and impact-resistant body provides maximum durability. The shelf will be available individually or in a kit with two racking shelves and 20” lengths of vertical E-Track.

With the addition of the new Milwaukee PACKOUT solutions, the Modular Storage System has over 25 solutions for users to build custom storage solutions.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com