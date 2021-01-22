Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

Milwaukee Tool announced it has expanded the PACKOUT Modular Storage System again with two new drawer solutions – the PACKOUT 2-Drawer Tool Box and the PACKOUT 3-Drawer Tool Box. These new PACKOUT Drawers provide users with a versatile new option for securely storing and organizing their tools and accessories.

Constructed with impact-resistant polymers, all-metal ball bearing slides and metal reinforced corners, the 2- and 3-Drawer Tool Boxes are built for ultimate durability. The drawers are designed for easy access to tools and materials no matter where they’re stacked, and both have a 50-lb. weight capacity. Users can easily customize the internal drawer layouts through quick-adjust dividers, and a locking security bar holds the drawers closed to keep contents secure during transport. New customizable foam inserts and quick-adjust divider sets are also available for increased storage organization.

With the addition of the new PACKOUT Drawers and accessories, the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System now has over 30 solutions for users to choose from to build out their custom storage solution.