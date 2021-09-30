Milwaukee Debuts New Personal Protective Knee Pads

Milwaukee Tool is adding Knee Pads to their Personal Protective Equipment offering. The new Knee Pad Lineup comes in a variety of cap styles including Free-Flex, Hard Cap Gel, Performance, Non-Marring Performance and Stabilizer Performance. These solutions are thoughtfully designed to provide all-day comfort on the jobsite and are EN14404 tested.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

“Knee injuries are ranked third among all serious work injuries, however, most knee pads on the market today are not designed with comfort and functionality in mind so users often settle or choose not to use knee pads at all,” says Zach Richman, Group Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool. “With our new lineup of knee pads, we can now deliver a comfortable and durable knee pad solutions that users across all trades can use.” Free-Flex Knee Pads The Free-Flex Knee Pads are constructed with a lightweight, comfortable foam that allows users to easily move around the jobsite. They are built with a water-resistant cap and adjustable straps for easy and quick size adjustments.

Advertisement

Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads The Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads are built with a secure gel zone to provide better comfort and create a contoured fit to the user’s knees. Constructed with thick comfortable foam and durable caps, these knee pads are designed for extended wear and can withstand a variety of surfaces. Performance Knee Pads The Performance Knee Pads provide maximum comfort and deliver the longest life. These knee pads are constructed with pressure reducing foam that maintains its shape for extended wear and layered gel that absorbs pressure and supports the knee for all-day kneeling. To withstand changing jobsite conditions, the knee pads are complete with a robust, durable cap. Non-Marring Performance Knee Pads are also available for applications on sensitive surfaces.

Advertisement