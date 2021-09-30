 Milwaukee Debuts New Personal Protective Knee Pads
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Milwaukee Debuts New Personal Protective Knee Pads

on

Graco Upgrades LDX, SDX and XDX Hose Reels

on

New Hex Keys from GEARWRENCH Help Technicians, Mechanics

on

Graco Launches PM Series Electric Preset Dispense Meters
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Meet Leila Pope, September's Student Of The Month Video
play

Meet Leila Pope, September's Student Of The Month

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines Video
play

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads

Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure

Undercar: Understanding Mercedes-Benz Tire Pressure
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Milwaukee Debuts New Personal Protective Knee Pads

The new lineup comes in a variety of cap styles.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool is adding Knee Pads to their Personal Protective Equipment offering. The new Knee Pad Lineup comes in a variety of cap styles including Free-Flex, Hard Cap Gel, Performance, Non-Marring Performance and Stabilizer Performance. These solutions are thoughtfully designed to provide all-day comfort on the jobsite and are EN14404 tested. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Knee injuries are ranked third among all serious work injuries, however, most knee pads on the market today are not designed with comfort and functionality in mind so users often settle or choose not to use knee pads at all,” says Zach Richman, Group Product Manager for Milwaukee Tool. “With our new lineup of knee pads, we can now deliver a comfortable and durable knee pad solutions that users across all trades can use.”

Free-Flex Knee Pads

The Free-Flex Knee Pads are constructed with a lightweight, comfortable foam that allows users to easily move around the jobsite. They are built with a water-resistant cap and adjustable straps for easy and quick size adjustments. 

Advertisement

Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads

The Hard Cap Gel Knee Pads are built with a secure gel zone to provide better comfort and create a contoured fit to the user’s knees. Constructed with thick comfortable foam and durable caps, these knee pads are designed for extended wear and can withstand a variety of surfaces. 

Performance Knee Pads

The Performance Knee Pads provide maximum comfort and deliver the longest life. These knee pads are constructed with pressure reducing foam that maintains its shape for extended wear and layered gel that absorbs pressure and supports the knee for all-day kneeling. To withstand changing jobsite conditions, the knee pads are complete with a robust, durable cap. Non-Marring Performance Knee Pads are also available for applications on sensitive surfaces. 

Advertisement

Stabilizer Performance Knee Pad

The Stabilizer Performance Knee Pads are equipped with large flat caps, making them the most stable knee pads for working in stationary locations and layered gel that absorbs pressure to support the knee during all-day kneeling. These knee pads are built with a hinged thigh strap for better mobility, allowing the user to easily move around the jobsite.

For more info: milw aukeetool.com    

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: BendPak Makes Servicing EV Batteries Safer, More Efficient

Tools & Products: Full-Synthetic Racing Power Steering Fluid From Champion Oil

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Adds New Deep Organizer to the PACKOUT System

Tools & Products: WIX Introduces XP Cabin Air Filters With PUR-AIR Technology

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician