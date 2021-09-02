 Milwaukee Expands With New Extended Handle & Stubby Ratchets
Milwaukee Expands With New Extended Handle & Stubby Ratchets

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics

Tools & Products

Milwaukee Expands With New Extended Handle & Stubby Ratchets

The new Stubby and Extended Handle Ratchets feature a 90-tooth design delivering 4⁰ of arc swing.
Milwaukee Tool extends their ratchet lineup with three new Extended Handle Ratchets and two new Stubby Ratchets. For ease of use, all of the new ratchets incorporate features that offer better accessibility for work in tighter spaces.

Click Here to Read More
Like Milwaukee’s existing ratchets, the new Stubby and Extended Handle Ratchets feature a 90-tooth design delivering 4⁰ of arc swing. The 4° of arc swing combined with a slim profile head & a flush directional lever contribute to increased accessibility. The all-chrome finish provides the ratchets with easy cleaning.

Designed with a shorter handle length, the Stubby Ratchets offer even more accessibility in tight spaces. The new Extended Handle Ratchets feature longer handles, which increases leverage in applications challenged by stubborn nuts and bolts.

All Milwaukee ratchets are backed by Milwaukee Mechanics Hand Tools Lifetime Guarantee.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

