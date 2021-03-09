Video
Tools & Products

Milwaukee Extended Handle Ratchets & Stubby Ratchets

These ratchets deliver 4° of arc swing, which, combined with a slim profile head, contributes to increased accessibility.
Milwaukee Tool extends their ratchet lineup with three new Extended Handle Ratchets and two new Stubby Ratchets. For ease of use, all of the new ratchets incorporate features that offer better accessibility for work in tighter spaces. 

Like Milwaukee’s existing ratchets, the new Stubby and Extended Handle Ratchets feature a 90-tooth design delivering 4° of arc swing. The 4° of arc swing combined with a slim profile head and a flush directional lever contribute to increased accessibility. The all-chrome finish provides the ratchets with easy cleaning.

Designed with a shorter handle length, the Stubby Ratchets offer even more accessibility in tight spaces. The new Extended Handle Ratchets feature longer handles, which increases leverage in applications challenged by stubborn nuts and bolts.

All Milwaukee ratchets are backed by our Mechanics Hand Tools Lifetime Guarantee*. 

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

*Milwaukee Mechanics Hand Tools are covered by our Lifetime Guarantee. Visit https://www.milwaukeetool.com/Support/Registration-and-Warranty for more information.

