 Milwaukee Hard Hat Line Expands Solutions
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

Products

on

Milwaukee Hard Hat Line Expands Solutions

on

Snap-On 3/4″ Drive Break-Over Type Torque Wrench

on

Scan Codes With Electronic Specialties’ Code Buddy PRO+

on

Alcon Drops New Front Brake Upgrade for Toyota Tacoma Gen 3
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO)

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN Video
play

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
Nissan Timing Chain Replacement

Automotive: Nissan Timing Chain Replacement
Air Conditioning Components

Automotive: Air Conditioning Components
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Hard Hat Line Expands Solutions

These new hard hats feature a comfortable, swinging ratchet for quick adjustment and better comfort.

Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool continues their dedication to innovate personal protective equipment to allow users to adapt to their jobsite. Milwaukee is expanding their head protection category to include hard hats in both a new 6-point and an updated 4-point suspension style.    

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The new 6-point suspension hard hats offer two additional support straps for improved comfort from the traditional 4-point style hard hats. These new hard hats also feature a comfortable, swinging ratchet for quick adjustment and better comfort. 

Milwaukee is also updating their traditional, 4-point suspension hard hats. These changes include no logo on the shell and an updated even more durable ratchet design.  

All Milwaukee hard hats are BOLT compatible allowing users to adapt to their jobsite. All hard hats include a BOLT reversible headlamp mount, which works with most headlamps for an easy, secure attachment, and a BOLT marker clip, so users can easily attach and access writing instruments. They feature four BOLT and two universal accessory slots, allowing users to quickly access additional personal protective equipment and accessories. Also, a moisture wicking sweatband, to stay cool and dry fast, and Milwaukee decals and identification stickers. Each hard hat is available in 8 colors, is certified to ANSI Z89.1 and CSA Z94.1 by CSA, and available for our customization program in 2022. 

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Products: Rein Automotive Releases Power Steering Reservoirs for M-B

Products: Next Gen REDI-Sensor Offers Latest In Multi-Application TPMS

Products: Universal Seal Clamp Pliers Solve Hard-To-Reach Problems

Products: New Fast Orange Antibacterial Pumice Hand Cleaner

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician