Milwaukee Hard Hat Line Expands Solutions

Milwaukee Tool continues their dedication to innovate personal protective equipment to allow users to adapt to their jobsite. Milwaukee is expanding their head protection category to include hard hats in both a new 6-point and an updated 4-point suspension style.

The new 6-point suspension hard hats offer two additional support straps for improved comfort from the traditional 4-point style hard hats. These new hard hats also feature a comfortable, swinging ratchet for quick adjustment and better comfort.

Milwaukee is also updating their traditional, 4-point suspension hard hats. These changes include no logo on the shell and an updated even more durable ratchet design.

All Milwaukee hard hats are BOLT compatible allowing users to adapt to their jobsite. All hard hats include a BOLT reversible headlamp mount, which works with most headlamps for an easy, secure attachment, and a BOLT marker clip, so users can easily attach and access writing instruments. They feature four BOLT and two universal accessory slots, allowing users to quickly access additional personal protective equipment and accessories. Also, a moisture wicking sweatband, to stay cool and dry fast, and Milwaukee decals and identification stickers. Each hard hat is available in 8 colors, is certified to ANSI Z89.1 and CSA Z94.1 by CSA, and available for our customization program in 2022.