 Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light
Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

Tools & Products

Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light

The new light provides automotive mechanics and technicians with a premium lighting solution.
on

Milwaukee Tool continues to expand their REDLITHIUM USB Lighting Solutions to deliver the most advanced LED technology and optical designs for a more efficient workday. Effectively replacing alkaline and low-capacity flashlights, the REDLITHIUM USB Stick Light w/ Magnet provides heavy-duty equipment mechanics, automotive mechanics and technicians with a premium lighting solution for general tasks and inspection work.  

The REDLITHIUM USB Stick Light w/ Magnet delivers unmatched utility for lighting in tight spaces. The light is designed with 220 degrees of vertical light head rotation and paired with a slim light blade design and inspection light, making this solution ideal for engine work.  

Featuring four output modes: front back, dual and inspection, the light provides users with ultimate control over their beam light. The Stick Light delivers 550 lumens of TRUEVIEW High-Definition Output and two hours of time-time on high. For additional run-time, this light can be paired with the REDLITHIUM USB Stick Light Charging Dock, featuring magnetic and keyhole mounting options. Users can keep a spare REDLITHIUM USB Battery in the second bay to swap out when more run-time is needed. Built to withstand the toughest jobsite conditions, this light is IP54 rated for protection from most chemicals found in shop or on site and impact resistant for drops up to six feet. 

Focused on the user and investing in game-changing technology, Milwaukee continues to design and develop lighting solutions with the ability to adapt, perform and survive the demands of professional use. 

