Milwaukee Launches Controlled Torque Impact Wrench

Milwaukee Tool has released its new M18 FUEL 1/2″ Ext. Anvil Controlled Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY.

Delivering controlled torque output for fastening and up to 1,100 ft-lbs of torque, this new solution allows technicians to perform faster tire service without the hassle of pneumatic hoses, compressors, and torque sticks. In addition, four customizable modes prevent overtightening by delivering unique fastening torque outputs for tire service on vehicles such as sedans, light trucks, and box trucks.

As with all M18 FUEL products, the new tool features three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software.

Through One-Key, users can customize, track, and manage this tool. This includes access to four customizable Drive Control modes. All modes are pre-set with full power reverse, delivering up to 1,100 ft-lbs of torque.

Mode 1 – This mode is specifically designed for cars, delivering a target torque range of 40-75 ft-lbs.

Mode 2 – This mode is for trucks and SUVs, delivering a target torque range of 75 – 150 ft-lbs.

Mode 3 – This mode is for larger equipment such as box trucks and trailers, delivering a target torque range up to 450 ft-lbs.

Mode 4 – This mode delivers full power in forward.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.