Tools/Impact Wrench
ago

Milwaukee Launches Controlled Torque Impact Wrench

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Student SEMA Jeep Builds Earn More Than $130K At Auction

Jon Kisby Named 2019 Mitchell 1 Educator Of The Year

Akebono Awards 2019 CAWA Scholarship

Milwaukee Launches Controlled Torque Impact Wrench

GM: Squeaking Noise From The Vehicle Underbody

SafeBraking.Com Relaunches To Highlight The Importance Of The Automotive Brake Industry Practices And Standards

Dodge Tech Tip: Toe Adjustment With Welded Drag Link

Meet Dante Picon-Vargas, The August 2019 Continental 'Student Of The Month'

Mitchell 1 Names Jackson Dietrich 2019 Automotive Technology Outstanding Student

B’laster, Tomorrow's Tech Launch Second Annual Nationwide Search For 'B'laster Instructor of the Year'

Milwaukee Tool has released its new M18 FUEL 1/2″ Ext. Anvil Controlled Torque Impact Wrench w/ ONE-KEY.

Delivering controlled torque output for fastening and up to 1,100 ft-lbs of torque, this new solution allows technicians to perform faster tire service without the hassle of pneumatic hoses, compressors, and torque sticks. In addition, four customizable modes prevent overtightening by delivering unique fastening torque outputs for tire service on vehicles such as sedans, light trucks, and box trucks.

As with all M18 FUEL products, the new tool features three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM XC5.0 Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software.

Through One-Key, users can customize, track, and manage this tool. This includes access to four customizable Drive Control modes. All modes are pre-set with full power reverse, delivering up to 1,100 ft-lbs of torque.

  • Mode 1 – This mode is specifically designed for cars, delivering a target torque range of 40-75 ft-lbs.
  • Mode 2 – This mode is for trucks and SUVs, delivering a target torque range of 75 – 150 ft-lbs.
  • Mode 3 – This mode is for larger equipment such as box trucks and trailers, delivering a target torque range up to 450 ft-lbs.
  • Mode 4 – This mode delivers full power in forward.

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Show Full Article