 Milwaukee Metal-cutting Solution Has 18v Capacity
Tools & Products

Milwaukee Metal-Cutting Solution Has 18v Capacity

The nibbler features a variable speed dial, an LED work light and a tool-free, 360-degree die holder rotation.

on

Milwaukee Tool has introduced the M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler. With the same cutting capacity as its 18-volt competitors, the 12-volt nibbler delivers fast, clean cuts in 16-gauge mild steel and has the power to cut 22-gauge spiral duct seams, in a compact, lightweight design, the company said.  

“Shears are most commonly found on the jobsites, but they are limited to only straight cuts, and do not provide an optimal cutting experience in corrugated materials. This leads to contractors and technicians unable to accommodate unique cuts in spiral duct, sheet metal or corrugated metal decking and roofing,” said Brian Alves, director of product management for Milwaukee Tool. “Instead of a cutting blade, our M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler uses a punch and die to take small punches out of the material. This gives the user a larger breadth in cutting applications such as curved cuts, 90-degree cuts and straight cuts, plus the ability to navigate corrugated metals.” 

Delivering fast, clean cuts in 16-gauge mild steel, the nibbler allows contractors to cut up to 7′ per minute*. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor provides the power to cut in heavy applications such as 22-gauge spiral duct seams. The lightweight design gives a balanced and comfortable metal cutting experience and offers users greater access and mobility during the application. For maximum control and productivity, the nibbler features a variable speed dial, an LED work light and a tool-free, 360-degree die holder rotation.  

A chip collection bag comes with the nibbler and can be attached to the die holder to collect the metal punches for quick jobsite clean up. A die holder extension is available separately, allowing users to easily go over deeper corrugated valleys without the back of the tool restricting the cut. 

The new M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler joins the M12 Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and power in the tightest spaces. Currently the M12 System is made up of more than 125 solutions.

For more information on the new M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler:  M12 FUEL 16-Gauge Variable Speed Nibbler | Milwaukee Tool

*M12 FUEL power tools are designed, engineered, and built to deliver extreme performance and productivity. All M12 FUEL products feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software — that deliver unmatched power, run-time and durability on the jobsite. Simply put, M12 FUEL tools are the most powerful sub-compact cordless tools in their class. 

*When equipped with an M12 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0 Battery 

