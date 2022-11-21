 Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

on

New Ingersoll HD Air Hammer Maximizes Performance

on

Streamlight Fights Dark Engine Compartments Head-On

on

New Snap-on Zeus+ Diagnostic Tool Offers Complete Certainty
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Kooler Kleen Product Overview Video
play

Kooler Kleen Product Overview

Training Techniques to Teach Today's Techs Video
play

Training Techniques to Teach Today's Techs

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U Courses

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Steering Angle Sensor 101

Undercar: Steering Angle Sensor 101
Electric Power Steering Evolution

Undercar: Electric Power Steering Evolution
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

Designed for tough jobs, the Neck Light is IP54 rated, chemical and impact resistant.
Advertisement
 

on

Providing 45% brighter light with a longer run time when compared to the competition, the Milwaukee Tool REDLITHIUM USB Neck Light delivers premium lighting for inspection work and general tasks, providing durability and adaptability with complete light head adjustability. 

Advertisement

With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the REDLITHIUM USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places, the company said. The Neck Light adapts to users’ lighting needs with 90 degrees of vertical rotation for complete lighting head adjustment. Featuring a press and hold power button, the Neck Light features three output modes delivering up to 400 Lumens of TRUEVIEW High-Definition Output and two and half hours of run-time on high.

With a sweat-resistant band for increased comfort, the Neck Light is designed to supply the best-in-class lighting on the toughest and messiest job sites. The Neck Light is IP54 rated, designed to survive most chemicals found in automotive body shops, and impact resistant for drops up to 6 feet. 

Advertisement

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Streamlight Introduces USB Rechargeable Syclone Jr.

Tools & Products: Lang Tools Offers 2-Piece Pocket Pry Bar Set

Tools & Products: 245-Piece Heavy-Duty Tool Set From Dynamic

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician