Milwaukee Neck Light Adapts to Users’ Needs

Providing 45% brighter light with a longer run time when compared to the competition, the Milwaukee Tool REDLITHIUM USB Neck Light delivers premium lighting for inspection work and general tasks, providing durability and adaptability with complete light head adjustability.

With the ability to aim the light in different directions, the REDLITHIUM USB Neck Light provides unmatched lighting for those hard-to-see places, the company said. The Neck Light adapts to users’ lighting needs with 90 degrees of vertical rotation for complete lighting head adjustment. Featuring a press and hold power button, the Neck Light features three output modes delivering up to 400 Lumens of TRUEVIEW High-Definition Output and two and half hours of run-time on high.

With a sweat-resistant band for increased comfort, the Neck Light is designed to supply the best-in-class lighting on the toughest and messiest job sites. The Neck Light is IP54 rated, designed to survive most chemicals found in automotive body shops, and impact resistant for drops up to 6 feet.