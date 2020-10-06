Milwaukee Tool Adds New M12 ROVER Flood Light

Milwaukee Tool is expanding their array of lighting solutions once again with the introduction of the M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light w/USB Charging. The new lighting solution provides users with a flexible source of light designed for service and repair applications across the trades.

The M12 ROVER Service and Repair Flood Light delivers 700 lumens of TRUEVIEW High Definition Output*, easily lighting a workspace for up to 24 hours at a time**. For improved control over the direction of the lighting, the M12 ROVER features a light head that pivots 110 degrees and a strong rear-facing magnet to easily attach it to jobsite surfaces such as steel studs, I-beams and job boxes. Additionally, the light’s streamlined design is optimized for handheld use and stationary task lighting.

For maximum durability, it is IP54 rated, has an impact resistant lens to protect the LEDs, and can withstand up to a 9-ft. drop.

In addition, the light includes a 2.1-amp USB port for device charging and an integrated keyhole for hanging on non-metallic surfaces.

*TRUEVIEW Technology and optical design delivers a consistent beam, optimized color temperature, and true representation of colors and detail leading to a more productive work area.

**When equipped with an M12 REDLITHIUM XC 4.0 Battery Pack

Batteries sold separately

For more information milwaukeetool.com.