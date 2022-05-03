Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System Now Includes Cooler

Milwaukee Tool continues to revolutionize jobsite storage with new tumblers and a cooler that feature full modular connectivity with the company’s PACKOUT system. The additions will include 30-oz. and 20-oz. PACKOUT Tumblers and a PACKOUT 40-qt. XL Cooler designed for mobility through site, transit and shop.

The PACKOUT tumblers provide the longest temperature retention, keeping your drinks hot or cold all day with double-wall vacuum insulation. They feature innovative twist to lock modularity with all PACKOUT solutions. The lid features a rotating, magnetic closure that can smoothly open and close with gloves on, keeping dirt and debris away from the opening. It is easy to disassemble for cleanup, and all components of the tumbler are dishwasher safe.

The PACKOUT 40-qt. XL cooler can hold ice for up to five days while keeping food and beverages cold. It is built for ultimate jobsite durability with an impact-resistant body and an IP65 rating to keep out jobsite debris and prevent water leakage. Perfect for on and off the jobsite, the new cooler is equipped with an integrated bottle opener, drain plug and interior storage tray to keep contents elevated above icy water. In addition, the cooler has a built-in food-grade cutting board that doubles as a cooler divider for maximum versatility.

With the addition of the new PACKOUT 30-oz. and 20-oz. tumblers and 40-qt. XL cooler, the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System now has over 65 different products for users to choose from to build out their custom storage solution.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com