Mind Games Players Submit Shocking Entries

Sometimes, Guess the Tool is a simple game and nearly everyone is a winner.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Then there’s this month. We had far more incorrect than correct entries for last week’s Mind Games puzzle, so the hopper wasn’t nearly as full of potential winners as we’ve seen in the past. That being said, congratulations to everyone who realized that the image represented a Spark Plug Socket. Spark Plug Socket is the correct answer. Extension cord, shop light, voltage tester and Chevy Spark were among the incorrect. Our randomly selected winners are: • Bob Swartzentrover, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Shelbyville, TN

• Dennis Theoharidis, Upper Cape RTHS, Bourne, MA

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA

• Hunter Strosnider, Jefferson County JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

• Lillyn Mayer, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

• Leonardo Gongale, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• William Monyhan, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ

• Chase Davidson, Walter Wellborn High School, Anniston, AL

Advertisement

Need another chance to win? Play our challenging PopQuiz, right now. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, March 20. These and all winners will receive a gift card to McDonald’s. MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement