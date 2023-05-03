 MindGames: April Pop Quiz Winners Announced

MindGames: April Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Don't worry - school may be out soon for summer but MindGames puzzles will continue - so will your chance for prizes.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Correct entrants this month knew their way in, under and around modern (and maybe not so modern) vehicles and were thrown into the hopper for a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Congratulations to the randomly selected winners!

Kadin Berner, OCM BOCES, Syracuse, NY

Rob Ellis, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Liberty Alejos, John Marshall High School, East Cleveland, OH

Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC

Izak Tepper, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IA

Anthony Ortiz, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

David Worrell, Pulaski County High School, Somerset, KY

Keith Greer, Unicoi County High School, Charlotte, NC, Erwin, N

James Parsons, The John Dickinson School, Wilmington, DE

Jonah Tyner, Princeton ISD, Princeton, TX

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Tool. Can you guess the type of tool or piece of equipment indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, May 7, 2023.

Enter the Next Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.

