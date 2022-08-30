 MindGames - August Pop Quiz Winners Announced
Career

MindGames – August Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.
on

If you knew the correct answers to five random questions regarding general automotive trivia, congratulations. You’ve been entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Congratulations to:

Mike Alder, Advanced Training Institute, Las Vegas, NV

Mike Johnson, Lompoc High School, Lompoc, CA

Tom Welk, Auburn Career Center, Auburn Career Center

Edwin DeRouen, College St. Vocational Center, Lake Charles, LA

Noe Romero, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

Sheldon Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL

Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL

Carter Smith, Warren County Technical High School, Winter Haven, FL

Tony Waters, Ridge Technical College, Nashua, NH

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a bonus August  Guess the Tool. Can you guess the tool or equipment indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, September 4, 2022

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

