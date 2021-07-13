 MindGames Crossword Puzzles Have Historical Precedent
MindGames Crossword Puzzles Have Historical Precedent

Career

MindGames Crossword Puzzles Have Historical Precedent

There’s nothing like completing a crossword puzzle – unless it’s completing the puzzle AND winning. a prize!
 

At least once a month, Tomorrow’s Technician challenges you to dig deep into the creative corners of your mind complete the challenging Crossword Puzzle. You can find this week’s mind bender HERE.

Example only. Please don’t use a permanent marker on your screen.

The origins of the modern crossword puzzle are as interesting as the game itself, according to an article in Smithsonian Magazine. More than a century after New York World journalist Arthur Wynne invented it, crossword puzzles of all kinds continue to challenge players across the world.

This week’s MindGame Crossword is no exception – and unlike that OTHER popular puzzle that appears on Sundays, with ours you actually have a chance to win something. If you successfully complete the puzzle, your name will be thrown into the hopper with other correct entries for a chance to be randomly selected to win a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card.

These are the actual clues for the July Crossword, going on now..

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received before midnight, Sunday, July 18. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

