 MindGames Crossword Winners Celebrate With A Feast
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

MindGames Crossword Winners Celebrate With A Feast

on

November 'Guess The Tool' Players Meet The Challenge

on

Veterans And Vehicles – You Are In Good Company

on

Our Industry Helps To Make The Homecoming Easier For Veterans
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement (VIDEO)

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO) Video
play

Ignition Coil Swap Diagnostics (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair

Undercar: Stainless Steel Did Not Kill The Exhaust Repair
Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control

Undercar: Don’t Back Down When Recommending Ride Control
Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?

Underhood: Servicing Fuel Level Sensors: Fuel Gauge Inoperative?
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Career

MindGames Crossword Winners Celebrate With A Feast

Congratulations to all the correct entries – keep playing if your name isn’t listed below.
 

on

What’s an 8-letter word for “What we at Tomorrow’s Tech are every day we get to work with students and instructors.” The answer, of course is THANKFUL – and we truly are. Thank you for your continued support of the resources we provide!

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A McDonalds Gift Card may not provide a feast but it is a nice perk. Congratulations to the randomly selected Crossword Puzzle completers this week.

November 2021 Crossword Puzzle answers

• Justin Walker, Williams Field High School, Gilbert, AZ
• Ryan Sheldon, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS
• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• William Moynahan, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ
• Brady Stumpf, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH
• Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL
• Juan Martinez, Northeast ISD CTEC Auto Tech, San Antonio, TX
• Nolan Greggain, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ

November 2021 Crossword Clues

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Pop Quiz before midnight, November 28, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Advertisement

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commentary: Technician Demand Will Outpace Supply 5-1, Says TechForce

Career: October Pop Quiz Winners Receive More Treat Than Trick

Career: October ‘Guess The Tool’ MindGames Winners Announced

Career: TechForce Takes Names For 3rd Annual Techs Rock Awards

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician