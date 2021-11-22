MindGames Crossword Winners Celebrate With A Feast

What’s an 8-letter word for “What we at Tomorrow’s Tech are every day we get to work with students and instructors.” The answer, of course is THANKFUL – and we truly are. Thank you for your continued support of the resources we provide!

Click Here to Read More

A McDonalds Gift Card may not provide a feast but it is a nice perk. Congratulations to the randomly selected Crossword Puzzle completers this week.

November 2021 Crossword Puzzle answers

• Justin Walker, Williams Field High School, Gilbert, AZ

• Ryan Sheldon, Johnson County Community College, Overland Park, KS

• George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

• William Moynahan, Desert Vista High School, Phoenix, AZ

• Brady Stumpf, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Jerry Koenig, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Greg Paczkowski, Palm Beach State College, Lake Worth, FL

• Juan Martinez, Northeast ISD CTEC Auto Tech, San Antonio, TX

• Nolan Greggain, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ

November 2021 Crossword Clues

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Pop Quiz before midnight, November 28, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.