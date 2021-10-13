MindGames Entrants Are Red Hot Contest Players

Just when it seemed like things were getting boring, we decided to spice things up. This week’s Guess The Car winners faced spicy competition but, in the end, the sweat was worth it because ten lucky random players are winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card.

If you weren’t a winner, be careful wiping the tears from around your eyes. And don’t cry anyway, because you have another chance to win this week! Going on now is our Crossword Puzzle contest. If you can complete the challenging puzzle in one setting, you might be a winner! Clues and answers are automotive related! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, October 17, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.