Career

MindGames: January Pop Quiz Winners Announced

 

on

Winners of a $10 McDonald’s gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.
Correct entrants this month knew their way around drive belts, steering and suspension systems and were thrown into the hopper for a $10 McDonald’s gift card. Congratulations to the randomly selected winners!

Peyton Taylor, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS

Christian Rios, Bristol Technical Education Center, Bristol, CT

Jim Beardsley, Columbiana County Career and Technical College, Columbiana, OH

Jennifer Byrne, Charlotte Technical College, Port Charlotte, FL

Jeff Sullivan, East Lee County High School, Ft. Myers, FL

Jeff Faircloth, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC

Anthony Ortiz, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL

Vaughn Thorpe, Olathe Advanced Technical Center, Olathe, KS

Dustin Quintana, South Meck High School, Charlotte, NC

Evan Kirk, Woods Cross High School, Woods Cross, UT

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is  Guess the Car. Can you guess the model or vehicle indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, February 7, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

