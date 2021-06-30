 MindGames: June PopQuiz Winners Announced
Career

MindGames: June PopQuiz Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winners of this week’s MindGames contest, the challenging Pop Quiz.
 

With record heat in many parts of the country, you could almost forgive MindGames contestants for chilling out and ignoring the June Pop Quiz – but you wouldn’t have to. Entries burned up the internet and we’re pleased to announce the winners of last week’s contest. Thanks as always to our friends at TechForce Foundation for providing the questions to the quiz.

Congratulations to this week’s winners, who will each receive a McDonald’s $10 gift card!

Rob Porter, Central Montco Technical High School, Plymouth Meeting, PA

David Perkins, CiTi Boces, Mexico, NY

Jeffrey Faircloth, Guilford Tech Community College, Jamestown, NC

Jonathon Couch, Klein Forest High School, Houston, TX

Robert Johnson, Monongalia County Technical Education Center, Morgantown, WV

Robert Moore, Mooresville High School, Mooresville, NC

Thomas Mulligan, Northampton High School, Northampton, PA

Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Mike McCord, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Whiteville, TN.

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is Guess the Car. Can you guess the vehicle model indicated by the picture? If so, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight, July 4, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

