 MindGames - March Pop Quiz Winners Announced

MindGames – March Pop Quiz Winners Announced

Winners of a $10 McDonald's gift card were randomly selected from all correct entries.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

If you knew the correct answers to five random questions regarding general automotive trivia, congratulations. You’ve been entered into our drawing for a McDonald’s $10 gift card. This month’s Pop Quiz was created with the generous support of Tech Force Foundation.

Congratulations to:

Riley Goessling, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Joseph Wintermute, East Aurora High School, Aurora, IL
Isaiah Sanchez, John Marshall High School, San Antonio, TX
Feliks Yasnopolskiy, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI
Ryan Stackpole, Waldo County Technical Center, Belfast, ME
Phillip Thomas, Pinellas Technical College, Clearwater, FL
Tommy Andrews, Havelock High School, Havelock, NC
George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL
Andrew Hiles, Mitchell High School/MCTEA, Mitchell, SD
Keith Greer, Unicoi County High School, Irwin, TN

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Car – what’s it gonna take to get you in the contest today? If you can pick the model of the car illustrated, you might be a winner! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, April 2, 2023.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

