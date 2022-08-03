Underhood: Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines
MindGames Players Have Kept Brains Alert This Summer
Every summer, teachers worry that their students have forgotten everything they’ve been taught thanks to sun, surf and sleep. Don’t worry about fall! The minds of our players are still active, as proven by our PopQuiz!
Everyone who answered all the questions correctly was thrown into the hopper with other braniacs for a chance to win a $10 McDonalds gift card. Thanks to BCA Bearings by NTN for sponsoring our contests!
Here’s who came out shining like a a winner!
• Glenn Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WA
• Lisa Faulk, Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, ND
• Dwayne Washburn, Guilford Technical Community College, Jamestown, NC
• Bryson Bentley, Perry High School, Gilbert, AZ
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Mike Moore, NF Woods, Mooresville, NC
• Shane Crolick, PNW BOCES, Yorktown Hts., NY
• Jason Anderson, Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee, FL
• Tony Weichans, Shaw High School, East Cleveland, OH
Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is the ever popular Guess The Car – can you identify the make and model from the picture? If so, you might already be a winner!
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.