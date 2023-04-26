MindGames Winners Get A Charge From Answering Right

Just when you think the Guess The Car MindGame clue could never be misinterpreted, something like this month happens. Instead of everyone answering the puzzle correctly we had what could be generously described as a slight difference of opinion.

This month’s puzzle was the Dodge Charger. Still not sure why so many guessed a Rolls Royce!

Dodge Charger

Here are the winners who will receive a $10 McDonald’s gift card (and who won’t have to charge their lunch):

• Xander Johns, University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, OH

• William Andrews, Havelock High, Havelock, NC

• Ricardo Mota, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

• Riley Taylor, Blue Ridge Community College, Flat Rock, NC

• Ben Lane, Calvert Career and Technology Academy, Prince Frederick, MD

• George Billings, North Moore High School, Robbins, NC

• Cheyanne Arellano, Butler Career Center, El Dorado, KS

• Nicholas Carver, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Andrew Porter, Jeff JVS, Bloomingdale, OH

• Andrew Hiles, Mitchell High School, Mitchell, SC

Up next is our Pop Quiz. If you complete it in one sitting you’ll be entered into the next Gift Card drawing. Contest deadline is midnight, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Answers are posted weekly.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.