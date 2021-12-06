 MINI TPMS Service
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

MINI TPMS Service

on

Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions

on

European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring

on

Brake Tips 2.0
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO) Video
play

ASE C1 Test Highlights - Customer Interview & Write Up (VIDEO)

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN Video
play

Auto Pros On The Road: Byrne's Garage, New Albany, IN

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained

Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Underhood: Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission
Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
Nissan Timing Chain Replacement

Automotive: Nissan Timing Chain Replacement
Air Conditioning Components

Automotive: Air Conditioning Components
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

MINI TPMS Service

The reset procedure requires driving the vehicle with the pressure set to the specification set on the door placard.
Advertisement
 

on

In 2004, MINI was one of the early adopters of tire pressure monitoring systems. This was driven by the lack of space for a spare tire and the use of run-flat tires.  Many owners opted to go with conventional tires when the original run-flat tires wore out. This makes the health of the TPMS system even more critical to the safety of the driver because they can spot a low tire before it is destroyed from being under-inflated.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

RPA: Indirect System

2004-’07 MINIs used wheel speed sensors to calculate the inflation pressure of the tires. The system needs the vehicle to be going 10 mph or faster to determine the pressure.

Early MINIs used a TPMS or Run-Flat Module called an RPA that looks at other information like ambient temperature and vehicle dynamics to calculate the pressure. The module also communicates with the central information display (CID) in the instrument cluster.

RDC: Direct Systems

MINI’s Tire Pressure Monitor (RDC) is a system for monitoring the tire inflation pressure with sensors inside the wheel assembly. It was standard on most models starting in 2008 to meet the TPMS mandates.

Advertisement

The reset procedure requires driving the vehicle with the pressure set to the specification set on the door placard. If the system detects a pressure below 24 psi, or if the pressure difference between the wheels on one axle is greater than 5.8 psi, the system will set a plausibility code and reject the reset procedure.

MINI TPMS systems have four sensors and four antennas. When a reset procedure is performed, the system is checking the signals from the sensors to verify the operation and location of the sensors. The system is then looking at the plausibility of the pressures and resetting the target value. The system is also looking at temperature values to determine the target tire pressure under various temperatures.

MINI TPMS Light Diagnostics

If the warning lamps come on in yellow and red, it is a signal there is low tire inflation on one or more of the wheels. An alert from the speakers will sound if there is a flat tire or substantial loss of tire pressure.

Advertisement

If the small warning lamp flashes in yellow and then lights up continuously followed by the larger warning lamp turning on, it is a signal there is a system malfunction. In some cases, no tire pressures will be displayed even if the tires are properly inflated. This can happen when a wheel without a sensor is mounted or radio frequencies are interfering with the signals.

2004-’07 With the Reset Button

When a tire pressure warning light is observed, or a new set of tires is installed, check and inflate tires to specified pressures. After correcting the air pressure with the engine off and the ignition on, press the “Set” button and hold 4 to 6 seconds until the words “Set tire pressure” appears in the instrument cluster or the yellow LED lights up the base instrument cluster for a few seconds. Driving the vehicle will complete the initialization process. Sorry, there is not an indication indicating the process is complete.  

Advertisement

2008 and up

After 2008, most models follow the same reset procedure as the indirect systems. The process is started with inflating the tires to the correct pressure, starting the engine and navigating setting menus in the cluster or iDrive screen just like any BMW. The last step is always going for a drive to confirm the reset.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Automotive: Air Conditioning Components

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Ignition Diagnostics

Undercar: Brake Caliper Service

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician