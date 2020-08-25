Connect with us

Underhood

Mini Water Pump Friction Drive System

The tensioner is able to disengage the water pump until the engine has reached a specific temperature.

Advertisement
 

on

One of the more interesting drive belt arrangements can be found on the Mini Cooper with the 1.6L Tritec engine. The new four-cylinder engine had a surprise for technicians when it came time to replace the water pump. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The water pump has what looks to be a belt around the pulley but is actually rubber bonded to the outside. The water pump is turned by a metal wheel driven by the crankshaft pulley – this  wheel is what transfers the motion of the crankshaft to the water pump. 

This innovative tensioner is called a friction wheel drive system. The tensioner is able to disengage the water pump until the engine has reached a specific temperature. On a cold engine that is turned off, the tensioner will feel a little loose and you might be able to turn the pump by hand.

When the engine management system engages the water pump a small electric motor inside the tensioner changes the length of tensioner. The wheel is pulled onto the back of the belt on the crankshaft and water pump pulley.

If you need to replace the belt or water pump, you need to disengage the tensioner. To release the tension, a tab first needs to be pulled out. The main problem that can occur is the rubber on the outside of the water pump can wear out or come off the wheel. This can cause noise and possible damage to the tensioner and even to the back of the drive belt. If the water pump or wheel on the tensioner seizes, it can cause a flat spot on the pulley and can also cause damage to the drive belt. Some aftermarket suppliers have improved the rubber on the pulley so it will not separate. 

Advertisement

In 2008, Mini stopped using the Tritec engine. 

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Mini Water Pump Friction Drive System

on

Tips For Selecting Cylinder Heads

on

Engine Build: 400 cid Turbocharged Small Block Ford Engine

on

Programming: Why We Need To Program/Update Modules
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: August Guess the Tool Solution Announced

News: Mickey Thompson Tires Joins The Great American Crawl

News: SEMA Memorial Scholarship Award Winners Announced

Tools & Products: Permatex Launches New Series Of Advanced Epoxy Adhesives

News: COVID-19 Pandemic Highlights Value Of Technicians
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect