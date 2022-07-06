 Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video)

on

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)

on

Diagnosing A P0316 Code (Video)

on

Do Spark Plugs Matter With Alternative Fuels? (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO) Video
play

Spark Plugs and Anti Seize (VIDEO)

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video) Video
play

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Battery Charging and Diagnostics

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service

Undercar: Tesla Model 3 TPMS Service
Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos

Underhood: Boosted Diesels: Inside Turbo Systems and Nitrous Combos
Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC
BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied

Automotive: BMW: Ticking Noise Without Having The Brakes Applied
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase Autolite AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Misfire Codes After A Spark Plug Replacement (Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

After replacing spark plugs, you may get a handful of misfire codes. This video is sponsored by Autolite.

Advertisement

You just replaced the spark plugs, and the hood is closed. What should you do next?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Yes, a test drive is required, but you might want to do a “post-scan” of the vehicle for quality control before you do that.

There are two types of codes set by the ignition system. First, these are hard codes that typically cover the electrical operation of the ignition system. These codes are set by the power, ground and other circuits going to the coil. Some codes indicate a circuit is open or has a resistive value outside of parameters. For instance, code P0351 indicates “Ignition Coil “A” Primary/Secondary Circuit Malfunction.” It could mean that the ignition coil number one is faulty. But more than likely, it means that the connector was not fully seated after the spark plug was replaced.

Advertisement

The second type of codes are generated by monitors that run continuously over a set number of crankshaft rotations. In the case of spark plugs, this monitor is the “misfire monitor.” The misfire monitor uses the crankshaft position sensor to observe the movement of the crankshaft. The monitor counts the individual misfires by a cylinder that has exceeded the values. The monitor looks at a defined number of crankshaft rotations to determine if a misfire is a misfire and not a bumpy road or torque converter lock-up event.

You might get a misfire code after spark plug replacement for an individual cylinder like a P0303. The code indicates a misfire in cylinder three. Sometimes the spark plug is dropped, and the ground electrode and the center electrode can make contact. Or the problem could be with the connection to the coil. Should you clear a P0351 or misfire code like P0303 using a scan tool? No, codes like these use continuous monitors. These types of codes will clear automatically from active status if the problem is resolved or the monitor is completed without incident. But it might take between one to three key cycles to turn off the check engine light. Yes, you can erase the codes, but you will not be able to confirm that you resolved the issue.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by Autolite

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Video: Cooling System: Hose Inspection and Replacement

Auto Pros on the Road: Auto Pros Visit A&M Auto Service, Pineville, NC

Instructor of the Year: 2022 ‘B’laster Instructor Of The Year’ Announced

Video: Highlighting Student Techs Is Critical Now More Than Ever

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician