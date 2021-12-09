Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Mitchell 1 2022 Emission Control Guide Available Now
Mitchell 1 announces the release of its 2022 Emission Control Application Guide (ECAT22) for domestic and import cars, light trucks, vans (diesel engines) and Class ‘A’ motor homes with gasoline engines, model years 1966-2022.
“The 2022 Mitchell 1 Emission Control Application Guide is a must-have source for auto repair shops that do smog testing,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “With its vehicle-specific emission system information, the guide is an excellent companion to use in combination with the online auto repair information in ProDemandto help shops stay in compliance with state emission standards.”
Specific content features in the 2022 edition include:
- Emission application table
- Engine displacement conversion charts
- Emission control visual inspection procedures
- Approximately 40 years of domestic and imported basic ignition timing specifications
- 1980-2021 maintenance reminder light reset procedures
- The latest EPA emission recall bulletins
- Quick reference listing for major systems, devices and components
There’s also a standardized emission control abbreviation list for:
- 1966-2022 domestic cars, light trucks and vans (gasoline engines)
- 1968-2022 imported cars, light trucks and vans (gasoline engines)
- 1966-2022 medium and heavy-duty domestic trucks (gasoline engines)
- Class “A” motor homes (gasoline engines)
- 1984-2022 domestic and import cars, light trucks and vans (diesel engines)
To order a copy of the two-volume 2022 Emission Control Application Guide, click here or call 888-724-6742. For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.