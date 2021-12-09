Mitchell 1 2022 Emission Control Guide Available Now

Mitchell 1 announces the release of its 2022 Emission Control Application Guide (ECAT22) for domestic and import cars, light trucks, vans (diesel engines) and Class ‘A’ motor homes with gasoline engines, model years 1966-2022.

“The 2022 Mitchell 1 Emission Control Application Guide is a must-have source for auto repair shops that do smog testing,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “With its vehicle-specific emission system information, the guide is an excellent companion to use in combination with the online auto repair information in ProDemandto help shops stay in compliance with state emission standards.” Specific content features in the 2022 edition include: Emission application table

Engine displacement conversion charts

Emission control visual inspection procedures

Approximately 40 years of domestic and imported basic ignition timing specifications

1980-2021 maintenance reminder light reset procedures

The latest EPA emission recall bulletins

Quick reference listing for major systems, devices and components There’s also a standardized emission control abbreviation list for:

