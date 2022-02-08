 Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship
News

Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship

 

on

Applications are now being accepted for the annual Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship. High school seniors and college students in the U.S. and Canada who are interested in pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket can submit applications through March 31 by visiting the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

Click Here to Read More
“We’re pleased to offer the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship to a deserving student to help pave their way to a fulfilling career servicing or supplying parts for vehicle maintenance and repair,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The scholarship will help students pay for their tuition so they can achieve the skills they need to succeed in this rewarding field.”

The winning student will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for the winner and a guest to attend the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference to be held Aug. 7-11 at the Cincinnati Marriott RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky.

To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and meet the following criteria:

  • Nomination from his/her NACAT instructor
  • Minimum overall 3.0 grade point average
  • Planning to attend an accredited college or university, or already enrolled in an accredited college or university
  • A U.S. or Canadian citizen

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible, including the Mitchell 1 scholarship. The streamlined website allows applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

