Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the annual Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship. High school seniors and college students in the U.S. and Canada who are interested in pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket can submit applications through March 31 by visiting the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com .

Click Here to Read More

“We’re pleased to offer the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship to a deserving student to help pave their way to a fulfilling career servicing or supplying parts for vehicle maintenance and repair,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The scholarship will help students pay for their tuition so they can achieve the skills they need to succeed in this rewarding field.”

The winning student will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for the winner and a guest to attend the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference to be held Aug. 7-11 at the Cincinnati Marriott RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky.