Mitchell 1 Adds New Features To Interactive Wiring Diagrams

With the latest release of ProDemand auto repair information, Mitchell 1 has added exclusive features to its award-winning wiring diagrams, enhancing diagram navigation and making connectors, grounds and splices not only searchable, but also interactive.

“Over the past few years, we have made significant improvements to the wiring diagrams in ProDemand, streamlining navigation and linking diagrams to component information,” said Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1. “Building on those enhancements, we are pleased to introduce the latest interactive features to our customers to help them save even more time when working on complex electrical issues.” The new enhancements to the ProDemand Advanced Interactive Wiring Diagrams streamline navigation within a diagram set or from one diagram set to a completely different diagram set, as well as add interactivity to connectors, grounds and splices. Improvements also include a dropdown history that shows the previous 10 diagrams viewed in a session.

Exclusive to Mitchell 1, Advanced Interactive Wiring Diagrams let users navigate via the diagram directly to repair information for components. Component names shown in the wiring diagrams are active links that take users straight to the information needed, such as location, connector views and replacement procedures. Connectors, grounds and splices are also now searchable in 1Search and include active hyperlinks that take users directly to related content. ProDemand not only takes the user to the specific diagram, but when the diagram is opened the component, connector, ground or splice will be in focus with all the traces already highlighted. ProDemand auto repair information provides complete OEM repair, estimating and maintenance information and exclusive real-world industry insights in a single lookup, to help automotive technicians repair vehicles more efficiently. Key features include expert-based Real Fixes, ADAS quick reference information, advanced interactive color wiring diagrams, the latest TSBs, common replaced parts graphs, and integrated estimating with the Mitchell 1 Manager SE shop management system.

