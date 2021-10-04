Mitchell 1 “Thank You Thursdays” Sweepstakes Returns

Click Here to Read More

“We brought back our popular ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes in time to gear up for the holidays. It’s another way to show our gratitude to the automotive service professionals who have worked so hard over the past year to keep drivers safely on the road,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We hope this token of our appreciation helps to make the upcoming holiday season a little extra special.”

Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes through the Mitchell 1 Facebook page by clicking on the mobile link to fill out the online entry form. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period.