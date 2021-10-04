 Mitchell 1 “Thank You Thursdays” Sweepstakes Returns
News

Mitchell 1 "Thank You Thursdays" Sweepstakes Returns

 

on

Mitchell 1 announces the return of its “Thank You Thursdays” sweepstakes, running now through Dec. 14.

“We brought back our popular ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes in time to gear up for the holidays. It’s another way to show our gratitude to the automotive service professionals who have worked so hard over the past year to keep drivers safely on the road,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We hope this token of our appreciation helps to make the upcoming holiday season a little extra special.”

Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes through the Mitchell 1 Facebook page by clicking on the mobile link to fill out the online entry form. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period.  

Mitchell 1 has been a leading provider of repair information solutions to the motor vehicle industry since 1918 and offers a complete line of integrated software and services to help automotive and commercial truck professionals improve productivity and profitability. From repair information with real-world fixes to shop management software and marketing services, auto and truck repair businesses rely on Mitchell 1 for end-to-end process efficiency.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

