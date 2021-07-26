Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’

With the summer grilling season in full swing, Mitchell 1 is bringing back its popular “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” as a fun way to thank its loyal Facebook followers. Running now through Aug. 31, 2021, one lucky person will win a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card each week throughout summer, with two winners to be announced the final day, culminating the week before Labor Day weekend.

Click Here to Read More

“Everyone loves a good backyard barbeque and our ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ is your chance to win an Omaha Steaks gift card to create the ultimate cook out,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.

To enter, visit Mitchell 1 on Facebook or click on the mobile link to fill out the online form. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period. about:blank

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.