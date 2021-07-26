 Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’

on

MEMA And AASA Reinforce Support To FTC

on

Tenneco Explores Synthetic Fuels

on

BBB Industries Releases Remy Smart Charging Systems Guide
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints Video
play

VIDEO: Recommending Replacement Ball Joints

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System Video
play

VIDEO: Hunter DAS 3000 & ADASLink Complete Calibration System

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge

Underhood: Remanufacturing And The EV-Battery Challenge
Ride Control Estimator

Undercar: Ride Control Estimator
ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers

Underhood: ECM And PCM Calibration Numbers
10 Timing Belt Tips

Underhood: 10 Timing Belt Tips
Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods

Underhood: Modern Battery and Alternator Testing Methods
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Mitchell 1 Announces ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’

 

on

With the summer grilling season in full swing, Mitchell 1 is bringing back its popular “Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes” as a fun way to thank its loyal Facebook followers. Running now through Aug. 31, 2021, one lucky person will win a $100 Omaha Steaks gift card each week throughout summer, with two winners to be announced the final day, culminating the week before Labor Day weekend. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Everyone loves a good backyard barbeque and our ‘Sizzlin’ Summer Sweepstakes’ is your chance to win an Omaha Steaks gift card to create the ultimate cook out,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1.  

To enter, visit Mitchell 1 on Facebook or click on the mobile link to fill out the online form. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period. about:blank

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: FCS Automotive Adds 183 New Part Numbers

News: Continental Introduces Autodiagnos TPMS D Tool

News: WyoTech Grows Under New Leadership

News: Cummins Testing Hydrogen-Fueled Internal Combustion Engine

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician