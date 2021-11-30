Mitchell 1, ASE Present 2021 Technician Of The Future Award

Christopher Funk of Monticello, Iowa was named the 2021 Mitchell 1 National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician of the Future during the ASE Board of Governors Meeting and Annual Technician Awards held recently in Scottsdale, Arizona. Funk received a $1,000 cash prize, as well as airfare and hotel accommodations to attend the event to receive his award.

Click Here to Read More

“We congratulate Christopher on being named the 2021 Technician of Future,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “His accomplishments thus far have demonstrated his commitment to excelling as an automotive technician and we know he will continue be successful as he journeys down his career path.”

Funk earned an associate of applied sciences degree in automotive technology and has been an automotive technician for two years. He is ASE Master Certified and was the SkillsUSA national championship winner in 2021.

“I enjoy the fact that as an automotive technician, I am required to know both the theory behind how something works and how to apply this knowledge to troubleshoot the problems placed before me in the industry,” said Funk. “I see ASE certification as the demonstration of a technician’s dedication to greater precision in their work and their desire to set themselves apart as a professional.”