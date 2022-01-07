Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
Mitchell 1 Brings Back “Snow Much Fun” Sweepstakes
Mitchell 1 announces the return of its “Snow Much Fun” Facebook sweepstakes, running now through Feb. 24, 2022. One winner of a $50 Amazon gift card will be announced on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page each Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 to Feb. 24, with a flurry of six winners to be announced on March 1. Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes on the Mitchell 1 page.
“The cold and snow have returned and so has our popular ‘Snow Much Fun” sweepstakes,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We had a lot of fun with this promotion last winter, so we brought it back for a second year to show appreciation for our Facebook followers. Enter today for your chance to win.”
Visit Mitchell 1 on Facebook or click on the mobile link to enter. Each entry is valid for the duration of the sweepstakes period.
