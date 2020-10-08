Mitchell 1 Brings Back ‘Thank You Thursdays’ Sweepstakes

One of Mitchell 1’s most popular Facebook promotions, “Thank You Thursdays,” is back just in time for the holidays. Every Thursday through Dec. 17, one lucky winner of a $100 gift card will be announced on the Mitchell 1 Facebook page .

“We extended the length of our fall ‘Thank You Thursdays’ sweepstakes period into mid-December to show our appreciation and gratitude to even more automotive service professionals during these trying times,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director for Mitchell 1. “We hope our extra special ‘thank you’ will help make the holiday season a little brighter.”

Facebook users can enter the sweepstakes through the Mitchell 1 Facebook page by clicking on the “Thank You Thursdays” tab on the left side of the homepage and filling out the online entry form.