News

Mitchell 1 Integrates Honda/Acura OEM Catalog

 

on

Mitchell 1 announced it has integrated the Honda and Acura OEM parts catalog with its Manager SE Shop Management System. Genuine Honda and Acura parts are now available direct from participating local dealerships and users can order them with a few clicks from within the shop management software. 

“Manager SE is well established as the industry leader in terms of the number of electronic after-market parts catalogs available in a shop management system,” said Tim McDonnell, senior market manager for Manager SE at Mitchell 1. “The Honda and Acura catalog is the first OEM catalog integrated with the system, giving our customers direct access to a deeper selection of components for these popular nameplates. It’s one more way to streamline their workflow further and increase profitability.”

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is mitchell1-1118.jpg

When a Honda or Acura vehicle is selected, the system displays the OEM parts, along with the parts numbers and associated parts diagrams. Features of the integration include:

  • Search and select participating Honda or Acura dealers by name or zip code
  • Quote parts priced with the Markup Matrix in Manager SE/ShopKey Shop Management
  • Seamlessly order parts electronically
  • Automatic purchase order generation

The Honda and Acura catalog is just the latest addition to Mitchell 1’s industry-leading selection of integrated parts catalogs available in the Manager SE software. The comprehensive collection of aftermarket parts catalogs in Manager SE includes specialty parts and tires, allowing service writers to quickly check warehouse inventory and order parts with up-to-the-minute pricing directly from the management system.

Manager SE shop management software helps mechanical auto repair shops streamline workflow and track activity from estimate to invoice. The tools and reports in Manager SE give shops a 360-degree view of the entire operation, helping them manage repairs, customer service and the overall business more efficiently and profitably. Manager SE is integrated with ProDemand, Mitchell 1’s comprehensive repair information system, to further increase shop productivity.

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

